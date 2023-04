How To Use Your Phone To Pay For Parking With Google Maps

Google Maps is often used as a simple and convenient source of directions to a place, building, or so on. It's certainly well-equipped and convenient to provide just that. According to iMapping (via Web Tribunal in March 2023), it seems to have cornered the market of comparable GPS navigation apps: 154.4 million people use Google Maps every month.

Are they simply inputting directions to an unfamiliar road, or looking for the nearest McDonalds? Well, in millions of those cases, they surely are. There's much more to Google Maps than just this, however. Savvy users can get much more out of the convenient travel companion, even doing things like paying for parking right in the app.

As any driver will tell you, the parking situation is one of the most troublesome aspects of travel, particularly to somewhere new. Google Maps can streamline the process by connecting and paying for your spot.