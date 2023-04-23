How To Use Your Phone To Pay For Parking With Google Maps

Paying to park directly through compatibility with ParkMobile and Passport was added to Maps in February 2021. To do this, thanks to the convenience of Google Pay, drivers will just need to hit the "Pay for Parking" button. This may not be available yet, depending on how far you are into your journey (naturally).

All you will need after that is an idea of how long you'll be staying, as the length of time will need to be inputted alongside the number of the meter you're parked at. There's no need to worry about being delayed once you're out of your car: if you won't be back before the time you originally allotted expires, you can add more from this screen.

With those initial parking details inputted, though, the user just needs to confirm payment. With that authorized, you're free to park up and leave, all without any app-hopping at all. As the service is rolled out, it may require specific details relating to the area you're in (such as parking space or zone).

Available on Android Google Maps in a selection of cities in the United States, and iOS compatibility coming "soon," it allows more and more people to quickly and easily park without interacting with others or touching public devices.