How To Clear The Google Maps App Cache On Your Android Phone

Is Google Maps taking unusually long to come up with the shortest way home or even open in the first place? It could be due to the app's cache. Although app caches don't eat much of your phone's storage, and you might not even notice them at first, they could slow things down significantly over time. All apps on your phone, whether you're using an Android or an iOS device, tend to reserve a tiny amount of storage for themselves. This storage is then used to stock small packets of information to help the app load faster and consume less data, also called the app's cache.

Deleting the cache files refreshes the app's memory and helps it think faster. Hence, if you feel that the app isn't performing well, clearing the Google Maps app cache on your Android phone could help increase its speed. Doing so means the app might have to reload certain information, which would consume a tad more from your data allowance, but it's a small price to pay. Here are two ways to hasten the app.