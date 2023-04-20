Diablo IV's Server Slam Promises One Last Stress Test Before Launch
The highly anticipated launch of "Diablo IV" is just around the corner, with a release date set for June 6 (or as early as June 2 if you pre-order the $99.99 Ultimate Edition). In preparation, the game's developer Blizzard has announced a final testing event called Server Slam taking place from May 12 at 12 p.m. Pacific to May 14 at 12 p.m. Pacific. The event aims to help Blizzard shore up its servers and avoid day-one connection failures by inviting all players on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 to stress test the network. Server Slam will also feature cross-platform play and cross-progression, as well as couch co-op for console players.
Just as Blizzard offered in the initial beta, the Server Slam event will allow gamers to explore the entirety of the prologue and Act 1. You can uncover every secret in the Fractured Peaks zone as a Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, or Sorcerer. Players who participated in the Early Access and Open Beta weekends will notice some differences during Server Slam. Character progress from previous events will not carry over, and progress made during Server Slam will not transfer to the game's launch. Still, it's a great opportunity for players who missed the grind last time around to try the game ahead of schedule, not to mention returning players who may want to try a new class.
Here's what you can do during Diablo IV's Server Slam
During Server Slam, players can engage in Main and Side Quests, World and Legion Events, and Dungeons to level up their characters. The level cap has been lowered to 20, and you won't be able to earn Ability Points upon hitting it. However, you can continue to lay waste to the demonic resistance populating the game's various areas, including dungeons and world bosses.
If you missed out on the exclusive rewards the first time around, you can still defeat Ashava with a level 20 character to unlock the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy reward, in addition to cosmetic gear and titles. Of course, you can still earn the useful gear that'll equip your character with the means to survive. Blizzard says it tuned legendary drop rates to match what we'll experience in the full "Diablo IV" release.
You can download Server Slam ahead of time starting May 10 at 12 p.m. Pacific on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and you won't need an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription to participate in the event (but you will for the full game). See you in Sanctuary!