Diablo IV's Server Slam Promises One Last Stress Test Before Launch

The highly anticipated launch of "Diablo IV" is just around the corner, with a release date set for June 6 (or as early as June 2 if you pre-order the $99.99 Ultimate Edition). In preparation, the game's developer Blizzard has announced a final testing event called Server Slam taking place from May 12 at 12 p.m. Pacific to May 14 at 12 p.m. Pacific. The event aims to help Blizzard shore up its servers and avoid day-one connection failures by inviting all players on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 to stress test the network. Server Slam will also feature cross-platform play and cross-progression, as well as couch co-op for console players.

Just as Blizzard offered in the initial beta, the Server Slam event will allow gamers to explore the entirety of the prologue and Act 1. You can uncover every secret in the Fractured Peaks zone as a Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, or Sorcerer. Players who participated in the Early Access and Open Beta weekends will notice some differences during Server Slam. Character progress from previous events will not carry over, and progress made during Server Slam will not transfer to the game's launch. Still, it's a great opportunity for players who missed the grind last time around to try the game ahead of schedule, not to mention returning players who may want to try a new class.