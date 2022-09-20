Blizzard Reveals Secretive Beta Testing Plans For Diablo 4

Blizzard's hotly-anticipated "Diablo 4" isn't due until next year, but there is some good news for the franchise's most loyal fans. Blizzard has announced that the public beta for its next outing in the "Diablo" series will start early next year. However, a handful of lucky players will be able to experience a portion of the game via a closed beta testing phase that will kick off within the coming months.

The closed beta phase will be available for PC, Xbox Series S and X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, complete with cross-play and cross-platform progress save in tow. Notably, Blizzard will bind closed beta testers with a confidentiality clause, which means they won't be able to post details or talk about their experience of playing "Diablo 4" — or, to put it more accurately, the post-campaign Sanctuary experience of the game. Of course, the studio doesn't want to spoil the main story arc revolving around Lilith, the game's big bad and a legendary figure of the "Diablo" lore.

Despite the limited portion available for testing, Blizzard promises a "satisfying" experience for beta testers with plenty of challenges. Players will be able to explore the "Fields of Hatred," "Helltide," "Nightmare Dungeons," "Paragon Boards," and "Whispers of the Dead" chapters, complete with a boss battle at the conclusion of the Closed End Game Beta.