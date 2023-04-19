China's CATL Reveals Energy-Dense Battery For Passenger Planes

For a long time, the notion of battery-powered commercial planes and the use of electricity for aircraft propulsion sounded like a ridiculous concept. Given the limitations of current battery technology — and the sheer amount of energy needed to put a large flying object in the sky — these assumptions weren't entirely unfounded. However, recent advancements in battery technology combined with the overall zeal on the part of researchers and scientists to reduce the environmental effects of aviation meant that several companies persisted with the idea of battery-powered planes.

In a major fillip to the future of electric passenger planes, the world's largest battery maker CATL recently unveiled a new condensed battery that could power the first generation of commercial all-electric passenger planes. The major highlight of CATL's new condensed battery is its claimed energy density of 500 Wh/kg (2.2 lb).

To understand how significant an improvement this really is, it is crucial to realize that CATL's Qilin cells, which claimed the highest integration efficiency in the world until recently, promised an energy density of 255Wh/kg when they were launched in 2022. Essentially, CATL has managed to double Qilin's figures in less than a year, an impressive achievement any way one looks at it. What is even more impressive is that CATL expects to begin mass production of these new energy-dense batteries in the near future, thereby advancing the possibility of commercial all-electric passenger aircraft by several years.