Incredible Electric Plane Crosses A Major Milestone

In 2022, it is common to spot people going about their daily lives using electric vehicles. These vehicles typically range from buses and cars to battery-powered scooters and motorcycles. Given that electric vehicles have already proven their viability as excellent replacements for internal combustion engine vehicles, it was only a matter of time before someone thought of coming up with electric planes, as well. One of the primary reasons for the growing interest in electric planes is concerns over the environmental effects of the aviation industry, which as of 2018 accounted for 2.4% of all fossil fuel-derived CO2 emissions (via NIH).

With the number of people traveling by air expected to rise exponentially in the decades to come, developing an alternate, cleaner form of air travel is becoming vital. Interestingly, the concept of a battery-powered aircraft isn't entirely new, with the earliest records of such an aircraft concept dating back to the late 1880s. However, the major impediment to the development of such a plane was the battery, which simply could not hold the energy needed to power a reasonably long flight. The development of lithium-ion batteries in the '70s and '80s did solve this problem to some extent.

With significant investments from established players in the aviation industry, the development of electric planes is undoubtedly happening at a heightened pace these days. One of the companies working to develop an electric plane is Eviation, which recently completed a major milestone in the development of an all-electric aircraft called the Eviation Alice.