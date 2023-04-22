How To Fix An iPhone That Will Text But Won't Make Calls

If your iPhone is texting but won't make calls, there are a few ways you can troubleshoot the problem. The issue typically presents itself in a number of ways. You might find that outgoing calls end abruptly before they connect, or a call attempt takes longer than usual, and you still don't hear a dial tone. You might even get an outright "Call Failed" alert anytime you try to dial a number.

No matter which of these problems you're facing, you should be able to solve it with a few simple steps. First, you need to rule out the possibility that the problem is from your mobile network carrier, not your iPhone. Check the network bars at the top right of your phone's display.

If there are only a few bars filled in, your signal is weak and you may need to move to a location with a stronger signal. If they're greyed out, or if you can see the words "No Service," that means there's no signal and you may need to wait it out — or contact your mobile carrier for help. You could also try Wi-Fi calling if you're in an area with decent Wi-Fi signal.

However, if your iPhone has service and you still cannot make calls, go ahead and try any of the following fixes.