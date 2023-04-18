Amazon's Kindle Platform Has A Porn Problem

Amazon's Kindle platform reportedly allowed children to view volumes of photos depicting naked women and media showing adults engaging in explicit acts. The issue, which was first reported by Reuters, prompted Apple and Google to warn Amazon about the flaw with its Kindle app on mobile devices. At the center of the storm is the Kindle Unlimited subscription service, which allowed underage users to download and view full-color explicit content on their phones via the Kindle mobile app.

"Pornography also is available through Amazon's Kindle online store and viewable on versions of the Kindle app," the report claims. Amazon's Kindle is the biggest player in the global e-book industry, and the company even has its own label and publishing services that are tethered to the Kindle brand. There's a separate tier for kids, as well, but that offers a very limited selection of books targeted at children. The adult material seen by the underage children, in this case, was mostly self-published content pushed by Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing platform.