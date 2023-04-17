Apple Card Now Comes With A High-Yield Savings Account

Apple Card owners now have another lucrative reason to bite into Apple's financial services product. The company is introducing a high-yield savings account option for Apple Card users with an annual growth of 4.5%. That's not too shabby, especially compared to Primis, Via, Bask, Salem Direct, and Ivy Bank, which offer the best savings account APY returns. Apple claims it offers an APY over ten times the national average.

The company's savings account initiative, being offered in collaboration with Goldman Sachs, was first announced in October last year. There is no minimum deposit value to obtain the 4.5% APY benefit, and Apple hasn't placed any minimum balance requirements either. All you need is a functional Apple Card and the Wallet app installed on your iPhone, and you're good to go. However, a maximum deposit balance value is set at $250,000 for the Savings Account return.

So far, Apple has been rewarding users with Daily Cash in their digital wallet for purchases made using the Apple Card. However, there has been no way of growing those cash rewards. Now, users can compound its growth by up to 4.5% by simply transferring it to their savings account. There is also an option in the Wallet app to change the destination of rewards from the Daily Cash vault to the savings account with assured returns.