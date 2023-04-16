Is It Ok To Leave Your PS5 On Overnight?

PlayStation 5 owners may spend a lot of their time with the system downloading, installing and updating some rather hefty files. Some of the system's titles, after all, boast truly eye-watering file sizes of more than 100GB. Along with the often sizable updates they receive, the system's hard drive space may be eaten up in a trice. The default space on the system is 825GB, but, as with any device, not all of this is free space for a user to fill as they see fit. About 667GB of that is what's actually available.

To avoid missing out on precious gaming time, some users may opt to let their systems perform updates overnight. It's standard practice to charge devices like smartphones while we sleep so they're juiced up and ready to go the next day, and in essence, it makes sense to do much the same thing with a PS5.

Naturally, though, owners want to take good care of their consoles. Is it safe to leave the system on for so long, then? Let's take a look at the potential concerns revolving around doing so, and whether they're warranted.