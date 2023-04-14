Don't Expect OpenAI's GPT-5 Anytime Soon

OpenAI recently upgraded its conversational AI called ChatGPT to the GPT-4 model, adding some key features like multi-modality to its bag of tricks. But it appears that the company will stick to GPT-4 refinements for a while, and currently has no active work going on for a successor called GPT-5. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI recently sat for a video interview at MIT with podcast host Lex Fridman and cleared that his Microsoft-backed company isn't pursuing GPT-5 development at the moment. Following the release of GPT-4 in March, multiple AI evangelists and Twitter hucksters predicted that at its current pace, OpenAI will push GPT-5 by the end of 2023, but that doesn't appear to be happening in the words of Altman himself.

"We are not and won't for some time," Altman responded when asked about the pace of progress behind the GPT models. Altman's admission makes sense, although it would be unwise to believe that OpenAI hasn't thought about the next-gen model. Right now, OpenAI is giving the biggest commercial push to its products by selling APIs and plug-ins to some well-known global brands, and of course, a subscription service, too. Microsoft, on the other hand, has integrated the tech into its Office suite of products, added the Bing Chat system into its search engine, brought the same tech to its SwiftKey keyboard, and has started offering OpenAI's text-to-image generator in its Edge browser.