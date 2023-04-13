Scratch Disks Are Full In Adobe Photoshop: What It Means And How To Fix It

The longer you use Adobe Photoshop and its plethora of tools and effects, the more likely you are to run into a scratch disk error. But don't panic: If you do encounter a "Could not initialize Photoshop because the scratch disks are full" pop-up, there are a few simple explanations (and fixes) for it.

All a "scratch disk error" means is that you're running out of storage space. And that space is necessary to complete the task you're currently trying to perform. This can pertain to anything from using a filter to saving your project. But as long as Photoshop itself is still running, you don't have to worry about losing any of your work — just address the issue while keeping Photoshop open, then return to it once you've finished and try the process again.

Bear in mind that, while the error does always indicate a lack of necessary storage space, said space may not always be the real problem. If you try the below steps but the error persists, it's likely a problem with the software itself.