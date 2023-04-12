Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 Gaming Performance: Is It Good Or Are There Better Options?

While desktop computers tend to offer more robust specs (and are easier to upgrade over time), gaming laptops do have their uses. Particularly if you're interested in a machine you can easily carry with you wherever you go. And as with all computers, no matter the shape or size, if you want to play games on them you're going to want something with decent (if not great) overall performance.

This, of course, also applies to the recently-released Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8. With an approximate price tag of $1700 putting it out of the lower range, even hitting the high end of the middle range for cost, knowing how it stacks up against its contemporaries is pretty important. To be fair, though, it's worth noting that the Yoga 9i Gen 8 isn't being billed (by Lenovo) specifically as a gaming laptop.

In our Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 Review, we found that the device can certainly handle "older" games with little to no issue — for example, "XCOM 2" (2016) plays much more smoothly here than, say, on a 2020 M1 MacBook Pro. And the model we tested provides a sharp OLED display, a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe GPU. But is that enough for modern games and modern gamers?