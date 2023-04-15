2023 Volkswagen Arteon R-Line Trims: Which Is The Best Value

Volkswagen's best-looking car is also one of the rarest on U.S. roads, with the 2023 VW Arteon proving there's still life left in the sedan. Launched back in 2017 — and recipient of a facelift in 2020 — the Arteon apes the styling of German sports sedans with considerably larger price tags. In fact, the shapely four-door starts at $43,010 (plus $1,295 destination).

As usual, there are some decisions to be made when it comes to the order form, though to make life a little easier, Volkswagen has standardized a lot of the previous options and trims. Now, there are just three to choose from in the U.S. Even better, all three — the Arteon SE, SEL, and SEL Premium — all come with VW's R-Line package.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The R-Line package doesn't make the Arteon go any faster, but it does help it look the part. It consists of a new front grille with an integrated light bar that spans across the standard LED headlamp clusters, together with a new lower bumper. The result is certainly striking, concentric bands of chrome that leave the sedan looking lower and wider.

Meanwhile, there's also a gloss black rear lip spoiler and matching air intakes. Inside, the R-Line package includes contrast stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, plus paddle shifters for manually moving through the 7-speed DSG transmission's ratios. Finally, there's a black headliner to the cabin and a special welcome screen for the in-dash displays.