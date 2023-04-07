Rockwell XFV-12: The Futuristic VTOL Fighter Jet That Couldn't Cut It

In the world of technology, it's not uncommon for an idea to seem entirely plausible on paper, only for the reality not to pan out. The key, in these sorts of scenarios, is to come to that realization before too much capital has been invested.

Very often, the military is at the forefront of such technological advancement, and the funding at its disposal can be staggering. In December 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act which reserved in $816.7 billion for the Defense Department. Over the decades, the United States has developed some of the most iconic military aircraft ever — the legendary B-52 among them — but also some others that were a little too experimental. Chief among them is the Rockwell XFV-12.

This intriguingly futuristic fighter jet was intended to be able to perform vertical takeoff and landing, but couldn't live up to the promise anticipated during development. Here's what went so wrong.