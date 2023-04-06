Best Buy Starts Selling Unlocked iPhones, But You May Have To Settle

Unlocked phones are an avenue that many people choose for phone ownership. An unlocked phone isn't strapped to any particular carrier for years on end, and the owner can just own the phone outright instead of choosing to buy it or trade it in after the plan's term is up. Best Buy has just started offering unlocked versions of the iPhone, making the process of shopping around just a tad easier for Apple fans.

But as with most things in life, there is a little bit of a catch. Buyers will not have the latest and greatest phones to choose from on Best Buy's site, though the iPhone choices are certainly functional and most are compatible with the latest versions of iOS. But if you want the absolute pinnacle of what Apple has to offer, you may have to settle for a phone locked to a carrier or shop elsewhere.