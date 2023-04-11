How To Clear Cache On The Twitter App

When your phone is running out of storage, you might start deleting photos and videos to make room. But one app that may have been stealthily hogging storage that you may not have considered is the bluebird itself, Twitter. Like other apps, Twitter slowly builds up a cache, which refers to a collection of data that could be taking up hundreds of megabytes (if not more) of your phone's storage. These bits of data are saved offline so that your device doesn't need to download them over and over again every time you fire up a particular app.

For Twitter, the cache includes all the media files you view on your timeline, like photos and GIFs. After just one night of prolonged doomscrolling, you may have accumulated a ton of unneeded and unwanted cached files taking up precious storage space. You can remedy this by clearing the cache. If you're using Twitter through a browser, there's no way to clear its cache specifically. Whether it's Safari, Edge, or Chrome, you'll have to clear your browser's cache en masse through its settings. However, with mobile devices, it's possible to clear just Twitter's cache in only a handful of steps.