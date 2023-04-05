How Scientists Discovered Auroras On A Planet 70 Trillion Miles Away

The search for extraterrestrial life — both within and beyond our solar system — revolves around liquid water. That's not without reason. Life wouldn't be possible on Earth without water, and scientists expect that to be the case elsewhere in the universe. But life, especially if it's anything remotely similar to human life, needs more, including a narrow range of temperatures, protection from the radiation of its host star, and a way to breath. All of those things can be provided by a planetary atmosphere.

In most solar systems, the dominating force is the star (or stars) at the center. To that point, 99.8% of the total mass of our solar system is locked up in the sun, which, like all stars, is in the fusion business. This emits unfathomable amounts of solar radiation in the form of particles and energy called the solar wind, or on a bad day, solar storms. Any nearby planetary bodies are in its path are susceptible to that radiation.

Lucky for us, Earth has a powerful magnetic field. This protects our atmosphere from the sun's relentless pummeling, and maintains temperature control, radiation shielding, and breathable oxygen that we need to survive. And now, scientists have for the first time discovered a magnetic field surrounding another rocky planet outside of our solar system.