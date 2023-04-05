The U.S. Army's Better Boot Infantry Squad Vehicle Just Hit A Huge Milestone

Back in 2020, General Motors won the $214.3 million contract to develop a new infantry vehicle for the U.S. Army. The Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) has now been approved to go into full production by the Army, according to a GM press release.

Three-hundred ISVs have already been delivered to the U.S. Army's famed 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions, and now with the new decision, the Army wants 2,593 total of the truck that the armed forces have dubbed the "better boot" in light of its versatility and capability. According to the U.S. Army, the ISV is capable of quite a few things, including quickly carrying up to nine fully equipped soldiers with its 3,200-pound payload.

Additionally, it can be carried by a UH-60 Blackhawk and shimmy inside a CH-47 Chinook. The little truck has a modular design and is built out of 90% commercial parts, borrowing its general architecture from the off-road-focused Chevy Colorado ZR2. It's powered by a 2.8-liter Duramax turbo diesel engine.