Hyundai's New IONIQ 5 Concept Is A Disney Fan's Dream Car
Concept cars are an intriguing way for automotive manufacturers to generate hype for their upcoming consumer vehicles. One need only look at vehicles like the RAM 1500 Revolution BEV and how quickly the subsequent reservations reached capacity to see this effect.
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept, debuting at the New York Auto Show, is doing things differently regarding collaborations. Collaborations, like the one between Gulf and Everrati that produced the spectacular electric Porsche 911, are not new in the automotive industry. Similarly, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept is a collaboration between Hyundai and Disney to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary, and it pays homage to Disney's pop culture offerings in several creative ways.
Unlike many concept cars that don't make it to production, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept will end up in limited production. However, you can expect a few changes before it hits the showroom floor.
A Disney frock pulled over vanilla IONIQ 5 underpinnings
The basics of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 remain pretty much unaltered in the Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept. Still, it gets an odd but relatively tasteful — all things considered — visual overhaul both inside and out. Aside from the "Gravity Gold Matte" paint, the most apparent change to the vehicle's exterior is to the front and rear graphic design, which now features Disney-themed animations across the front lights and the strip between the lights on the trunk. The alloy wheels also received a subtle Mickey-inspired makeover, while the interior gets a magical trim overhaul to make any Disney fan jealous.
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept interior features Disney-themed trim on the door panels, custom animations on the vehicle's roof, and classic Disney music integrated into the infotainment system. Hyundai has not yet announced the availability of the limited production model, but details are to follow at IONIQ5-Disney100.com.