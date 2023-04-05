Hyundai's New IONIQ 5 Concept Is A Disney Fan's Dream Car

Concept cars are an intriguing way for automotive manufacturers to generate hype for their upcoming consumer vehicles. One need only look at vehicles like the RAM 1500 Revolution BEV and how quickly the subsequent reservations reached capacity to see this effect.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept, debuting at the New York Auto Show, is doing things differently regarding collaborations. Collaborations, like the one between Gulf and Everrati that produced the spectacular electric Porsche 911, are not new in the automotive industry. Similarly, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept is a collaboration between Hyundai and Disney to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary, and it pays homage to Disney's pop culture offerings in several creative ways.

Unlike many concept cars that don't make it to production, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept will end up in limited production. However, you can expect a few changes before it hits the showroom floor.