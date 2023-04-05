Google Play Is Forcing Developers To Let Users Delete Their Account Data

The new guidelines state that developers must offer an option to delete all data associated with the account whenever a request to delete an account is fulfilled. Developers can still offer data deletion a la carte, such as if a user only wants to delete their activity history but retain any multimedia they've uploaded.

There is a loophole that allows developers to keep specific data that may help in cases such as law enforcement investigations or meeting regulatory compliance requirements, but it requires developers to disclose details of those data retention needs.

It'll take a while for all of this to go into full effect. Considering the hefty workloads needed to implement these changes, Google is giving developers a December 7 deadline, whereupon they must submit answers to questions regarding their apps' data deletion methods. These responses will likely be used to populate the Google Play listing's Data Safety section with the new information (where users will also find an area dedicated to data deletion containing information on how to submit deletion requests). Developers can file for an extension that will give them until May 31, 2024, to meet full compliance. Users will begin to see these changes reflected in apps and their associated Google Play listings "early next year," according to the notice.