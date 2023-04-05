Cash App Creator Bob Lee Dead, Killed In San Francisco Stabbing

Bob Lee, chief product officer of MobileCoin and founder of Cash App, died this morning in San Francisco after a fatal stabbing. Lee was 43 years old.

The San Francisco Police Department released information stating that officers arrived on scene at 2:35 a.m. where they found a man later identified to be Lee suffering from life-threatening stab injuries. First aid was administered as Lee was being transferred to the hospital, but medical personnel and paramedics were not able to revive him.

Tim Johns, reporter for ABC 7 News of San Francisco, confirmed Bob Lee's death via a tweet.

BREAKING: Tech executive Bob Lee has died, his company confirmed to @abc7newsbayarea. Lee was the current CPO at MobileCoin, and helped to create Android and CashApp. More details live at 11. pic.twitter.com/CTRNm3af0y — Tim Johns (@tim_johns_) April 5, 2023

In the tech world, Bob Lee went by the nickname "Crazy Bob," and was an investor in multiple different tech companies like SpaceX. He was also the chief technology officer for Square. According to his Twitter bio, Lee was also instrumental in helping create the Android operating system during his time at Google.