Cash App Creator Bob Lee Dead, Killed In San Francisco Stabbing
Bob Lee, chief product officer of MobileCoin and founder of Cash App, died this morning in San Francisco after a fatal stabbing. Lee was 43 years old.
The San Francisco Police Department released information stating that officers arrived on scene at 2:35 a.m. where they found a man later identified to be Lee suffering from life-threatening stab injuries. First aid was administered as Lee was being transferred to the hospital, but medical personnel and paramedics were not able to revive him.
Tim Johns, reporter for ABC 7 News of San Francisco, confirmed Bob Lee's death via a tweet.
In the tech world, Bob Lee went by the nickname "Crazy Bob," and was an investor in multiple different tech companies like SpaceX. He was also the chief technology officer for Square. According to his Twitter bio, Lee was also instrumental in helping create the Android operating system during his time at Google.
The tech world commemorates his life
Lee leaves behind his children and many coworkers and collaborators who worked with him over the years. Lee's Cash App has grown to be an incredibly popular money transfer app, and has done a huge part in changing the way mobile users pay for just about anything.
Joshua Goldbard, the CEO and founder of MobileCoin, released a thread on Twitter memorializing his co-worker. It reads in part: "Bob's energy was infectious. He made friends everywhere he went. One of the things that made him truly special was his capacity to dream big and to summon those big crazy dreams into our world. Bob summoned the future into the present."
Moby, another app Lee worked on, released a statement on its site commemorating the loss, saying: "He was made for the world that is being born right now. Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. Bob was made for the new world."
San Francisco police are still investigating his death, and no arrests have been made at the time of writing.