Microsoft Reveals Surface-Branded Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Laptops offer a unique balance between productivity and portability, with modern, efficient processors and offering buckets of performance in a compact form factor. Microsoft's Surface lineup contains perhaps some of the Windows world's best examples of portable productivity-orientated portable devices, even if the laser focus on portability and design does force some compromises that irk power users.

Laptop docking stations help solve some of the biggest shortcomings of laptops, and Microsoft's new Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock does that about as well as one could hope. The new dock brings extra USB ports — of both the USB Type-C and Type-A variety that are so sorely lacking on all of Microsoft's mobile Surface devices — as well as a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port for those concerned about connection stability and security.

Along with expanding your ports selection, the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is can deliver up to 96 W to the connected laptop via the Thunderbolt 4-enabled USB Type-C cable, meaning owners of all but the most powerful mobile Surface devices can use the dock as part of a one-cable solution.