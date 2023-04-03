5 Cars In Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason's Collection That Prove He Has Great Taste

The real challenge is to not simply list every car in Nick Mason's collection, stand back and stare slack-jawed at it all. Every car is special, they all have stories to tell and they are all incredibly valuable. So much so that, according to fellow musician and car fan Brian Johnson of AC/DC, Mason's collection is worth as much as his earnings from Pink Floyd.

The star of the show — and responsible for a considerable chunk of that value — is Mason's Ferrari 250 GTO, bought in 1977 for just £35,000 and now likely worth over £50m($62m). Besides that, Mason's collection consists almost entirely of older, analog supercars and racing cars, while a blue LaFerrari stands alone as the only contemporary hypercar. Known as the Ten-Tenths collections, his garage is home to a set of three pre-war Aston Martin Ulsters, a Jaguar D-Type from the mid-50s, a pair of Bugatti Type 35s, a Ferrari F40, a Maserati 250F and a Panhard 5-liter from 1901. Then there's the racing Ferrari Daytona Competizione, a Porsche 962, an ex-Gilles Villeneuve Ferrari 312T3 Formula One car, and a BRM V16 racer from 1953.

The collection — once described by Mason as "a curious muddle of cars" — has also featured a Ferrari Enzo that was loaned to TopGear when the manufacturer refused to provide one itself, an Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione and a Ferrari 512 S used in the Steve McQueen movie Le Mans.