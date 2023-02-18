5 Cars Owned By Paul McCartney That Prove He Has Great Taste

Put yourself in Paul McCartney's shoes; it's the swinging Sixties, London feels like the center of the pop music universe, and you're a member of the most famous band of all time — of course you're going to have a pretty cool car collection.

We're talking Aston Martins and Lamborghinis, along with a must-have Mini (personalized by a coachbuilder, of course) and a classic Land Rover. In fact, all four "Beatles" were into their cars — from John Lennon's psychedelic Rolls-Royce to George Harrison's McLaren F1 — and all drove Minis customized by Radford, the British coachbuilder that was recently revived by F1 champion Jenson Button.

Being a "Beatle" at the height of his powers through the 60s and 70s, McCartney's garage wasn't just a place for cool cars. These are vehicles with stories that still endure today — tales like how McCartney came up with "Hey Jude" in his Aston Martin DB6, recording the lyrics to a built-in, reel-to-reel recorder.

Then there's the Lamborghini that was, allegedly, driven into a garden pond by his partner Linda Eastman, says GQ.