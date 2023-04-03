This AI Engine Will Find Scientific Research Papers To Answer Your Questions

Thanks to the internet, the world of scientific research is more accessible than ever. Studies and papers are shared through various programs, in numerous different formats, but the latest and most authoritative research on a given topic can be difficult to find. This is where Consensus comes in, at least according to the team behind the product. Consensus (currently in beta) is a search engine that offers results that are supposedly more sophisticated and tailored than what Google tends to present — though that may change soon enough thanks to Google Bard.

"We trained our AI models on tens of thousands of papers that have been annotated by PhDs," the makers claim while taking a jab at the ad-heavy results typical of search engines. In this way, Consensus search results are not only verified scientific sources, but the user can also see when the papers were published, by whom, and in which journal. Just as importantly, each result also consists of an extract from said paper, which presents the answer to the question posed by the user's search.