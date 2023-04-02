The Incredible World Record For Changing A Tire On A Moving Car

New drivers have a tremendous amount to learn. Finding your way around the wheel, the stick, the rules of the road and everything else in between can be overwhelming. In the U.K., between 2017 and 2018, the BBC reported, only 1 in 100 people passed their driving test without a single fault. It probably isn't surprising why.

Even veteran drivers on commutes they make every single day, can't plan for the unexpected incidents that can sometimes arise, like a flat.

Changing a wheel, like changing oil, can be a messy and painstaking job, but a vital one. It's the sort of thing that many of us can largely muddle our way through, but not with any particular degree of elegance and grace. Weather conditions, time of day and other things can make this seemingly simple task rather more difficult, but some masters of the art can defy all of these issues. That's why the world record for changing a moving car's tire is truly astonishing.