The 5 Greatest McLaren Racing Liveries, Ranked

McLaren has enjoyed a legendary run within the Formula 1 circuit. As a team, McLaren has notched 183 first-place finishes since its Freshman outing in 1966, as well as eight total world championships. The current team is made up of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, two young and immensely exciting talents on the grid. This is perhaps most evident in the fact that Norris, McLaren's standout driver, is contracted to earn $20 million in the 2023 F1 season (fourth-most of any driver in the sport).

In addition to the electric racers sitting behind the wheel, McLaren has spent an exorbitant amount of time and effort to produce fantastic-looking Formula 1 machines. The current model makes use of all the modern streamlining amenities that feature prominently on every other racer. The livery is something else entirely, though. McLaren is well known for being an orange car, and at present, the orange hues feature prominently on the chassis of each driver's vehicle. Yet, McLaren hasn't always draped their vehicles in this classic orange blaze. In addition to the iconic orange, McLaren liveries have been white, chrome, and even red! A standout that doesn't quite break the top five, but certainly deserves a mention, is the blacked-out racer that hit the circuit in 2015 (the MP4-30). The car brought a mean look to the team, but its new Honda engine simply couldn't stand up to the competition as McLaren clocked the slowest time during the Jerez test to start the season.