NuraTrue Pro Review: Premium Audio Earbuds With A Price Tag To Match

Earbuds are a common object with a wide range of potential users. Some people are happy buying them from a dollar store, suffering through barely-there audio, and inevitably replacing them after a couple of weeks when they stop working. Then you have brand-affiliated stuff. Some people may want audio devices that work seamlessly with their iPhone, Galaxy, or Pixel. Beyond that is the "high end." If you break the bank you might end up with some serious hardware.

That high-end is where the NuraTrue Pro earbuds are trying to land. They cost over $300, come packed with features, and promise to do things no other earbuds have done before. Namely, they promise lossless audio over Bluetooth. To make the most of this feature, you'll need to have music that has been stored in a lossless format. As things stand, you won't have to dust off any FLAC files you have stored, as the Nura app will give you a three-month trial of Tidal HiFi Plus. This gets you plenty of "Master Quality" tracks to try out while you settle into your new listening devices.

If you don't want to risk dropping what is a large amount of money on something without a Beats logo on it, don't worry. I've spent countless hours testing them out for you. Nura provided a review unit of the NuraTrue Pro for this review.