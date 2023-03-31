The 7 Best 144Hz Laptops Money Can Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A 144Hz refresh rate is the hallmark of a gaming laptop because the display is one of the most important parts. It needs to be good enough to work well for your needs and ensure you're getting the best out of the rest of your laptop's hardware. The refresh rate of a gaming laptop display is a key specification, and 144Hz is a sweet spot for enjoying high FPS gaming. While you can definitely play games on a 60Hz screen, you should aim for at least a 144Hz refresh rate screen while buying a gaming laptop.
When it comes to 144Hz laptops, several options are available across various budgets and sizes, and you can pick one based on your requirements. To narrow down your choices, it is recommended that you settle on a budget first. If you want an all-capable gaming laptop with a 144Hz screen, you will have to shell out money accordingly.
However, if you're going to be playing less graphically-intense games or older titles, you can pick the lowest-end GPU configuration, as these often tend to have great hardware, including CPU and screen, but maintain a relatively low price thanks to the lower-end GPU. If you have the need and the budget for a more powerful GPU, you can pick a 144Hz laptop with a higher-resolution screen option. Users with a need for portability may want to opt for a smaller laptop, maybe with a lower-resolution screen.
With all of that in mind, here are the best 144Hz laptops you can buy right now.
Best-looking 144Hz laptop — ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022)
ASUS' ROG lineup has had a ton of great laptops over the years, and many of them have come with gorgeous designs. While some ROG laptop designs are pretty out there, the ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022) G713 has a design that is a solid mix of form and function.
The ASUS ROG Strix G17 is not the flashiest ROG laptop you can buy. There are multiple configurations to choose from. You can get this laptop with AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPUs, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. The display option to go with is the 17.3-inch Full HD screen, which runs at 144Hz. Other features include ROG intelligent cooling, and a hefty amount of RGB, which is tastefully done.
We recommend the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H/NVIDIA RTX 3050 model, which sells for $1,249.99 on the ASUS store. All things considered, it is an excellent price for this laptop, and this version covers all the basics while coming in at a lower price tag.
Best budget 144Hz laptop — Acer Nitro 5 (2022)
Acer has some excellent options when it comes to gaming laptops, offering better value for money than most other laptop manufacturers. The Acer Nitro 5 is a very popular gaming laptop and our pick for the best budget 144Hz laptop.
The Acer Nitro 5 has a ton of configurations, to the point where it can get confusing to pick one. You get three screen sizes — 15.6-inch, 16-inch, and 17.3-inch. You can pick between 11th Gen or 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPUs. GPU options include NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 3050 Ti, and RTX 3060. The laptop has a very gamer-y design, but you get clean lines, and it blends in fairly well.
The best value configuration you can get is the 15.6-inch variant with the Intel Core i5-12500H CPU and RTX 3050 GPU. It is currently selling on Amazon for $749.99, which is a great value for what is one of the best budget laptops you can buy. While this version only gets 8GB of RAM, you can upgrade it after purchase.
Best 1080p 144Hz laptop — ASUS TUF Dash F15 (2022)
ASUS has a ton of great laptops, and our pick for the best Full HD 144Hz laptop is the ASUS TUF Dash 15. The 2022 refresh of this value-for-money machine makes it one of the best 144Hz laptops you can buy, coming in at a low price while packing all the essentials.
You get 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, with i5 and i7 options available. On the GPU side of things, you get NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series, but these are limited to the RTX 3050, 3050 Ti, 3060, and 3070. The RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti go up to 75W, and the 3060 and 3070 go up to 105W, so you're getting sufficient performance from the GPU in this laptop. The ASUS TUF Dash
There are multiple screen options, but we recommend the Full HD 144Hz variant. It's the most value-for-money variant, but you can opt for the 300Hz Full HD variant if you want to pay more, and need better color accuracy. The ASUS TUF Dash F15 is available on Amazon starting at $1,149.99.
Best portable 144Hz laptop — Razer Blade 14
When it comes to gaming laptops with great aesthetics, and performance rolled into one machine, nobody does it like Razer. The Razer Blade 14 is an excellent example of this. It is one of the most practical gaming laptops you can get and our pick for the best portable 144Hz laptop.
The Razer Blade 14 is a new addition to Razer's lineup, and it comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU. GPU options include NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 family. The 14-inch display has a couple of options — Full HD and QHD. There are three color options. In addition to the usual black, you also get a Mercury colorway, which is a lighter white and silver look, and a Quartz color, which is the light pink option. The laptop weighs in at 3.92 lbs (1.78 kg), which is impressive for the hardware.
Our recommendation is the Full HD screen variant with the RTX 3060 GPU, which comes in at $1,899.99 on Razer's official website. You get 100% sRGB coverage with this screen, which is not all that common for Full HD laptops.
Best big 144Hz laptop — Razer Blade 17
Our recommendation for the best big 144Hz laptop is another Razer machine. The Razer Blade 17 is on the premium side of things, as most Razer laptops are, but it delivers great performance and packs a ton of great hardware in what is an elegant chassis.
The Razer Blade 17 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series of GPUs. Razer offers two screen options here — a 240Hz QHD screen, and a 144Hz 4K screen, with the latter being the better and more expensive option. The 17.3-inch screen size means you'll get the best out of the 4K screen. The RTX 3070Ti, which powers the 4K 144Hz screen variant, is powerful enough to ensure your games deliver frame rates appropriate for the refresh rate.
The Razer Blade 17 comes with a hefty price tag, but if you're looking for a great but understated design, and performance on the go, it's the right one for you. Our recommended configuration costs $3,499.99 on Razer's official website.
Best QHD 144Hz laptop — ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15
If you want a more balanced choice and have a tighter budget, you can go for the 2022 refresh of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15. The Zephyrus G15 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and actually punches above its weight here. You get a 2560 x 1440 resolution screen, which goes above 144Hz, all the way to 240Hz. A 144Hz mode is available in case you want to tone it down. The display is very color-accurate as well, turning in 100% DCI-P3 coverage.
The laptop is very well-rounded, with other specifications including AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, with options between the RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti, and RTX 3080. The laptop has a rather muted design and is very portable for the kind of hardware you get. The TGP goes up to 120W, and the 90Wh battery gives a solid battery life. You also have fast charging, which can charge your laptop to 50% in 30 minutes.
We recommend the variant with RTX 3060, which is currently available starting at $1,459.90 on Amazon.
Best 4K 144Hz laptop — MSI Titan GT77HX 13V
If you want a 144Hz laptop with no compromises, the MSI Titan GT77 HX 13V is the right pick for you. It comes loaded to the brim with features and is not only the best 4K 144Hz laptop you can buy but our best overall pick. You get up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, going up to the RTX 4090. The GPU in this laptop comes with a Full-Power GPU Design, which means the GPU runs at full wattage, making for maximum performance.
The star of the show is the display, of course. You get two display options, but our recommendation is the 4K 144Hz option. It's a Mini LED screen that goes up to 1000 nits brightness, and the Mini LED technology means you get local dimming, making for a really good contrast ratio.
You also get some other great features, like the Cherry Mx ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard and tons of RGB. The design is not too flashy, but this laptop is rather huge, with a 17.3-inch screen, an overall footprint that's even larger, and a weight of 7.28 lbs (3.3 kg). We recommend the variant with the i9-13980HX and RTX 4080, which currently sells on Amazon for $3,299. That's a price tag as hefty as the laptop itself, but it's a 4K laptop worth your money, if you want top-of-the-line hardware.