New Google Play Listing Details Motorola's US-Bound 'Edge' Flagship

It's been over a year since Motorola launched its current flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge+ (2022), in the U.S. market. Launched at a price of $999 along with the mid-range Motorola Edge 2022, the device currently retails for half that amount, costing just $499. Such drastic price drops are often followed by the launch of a successor, and that seems to be the case with the Motorola Edge+ (2022) as well.

As first spied by MyFixGuide, a recent Google Play Listing for a device codenamed the Motorola "rtwo" indicates that the company is preparing to launch the next-gen Motorola Edge+ (2023) soon. Interestingly, the device's actual name — Motorola Edge+ (2023) — is also mentioned in the listing, along with a single image and some of its important hardware specs. Given that official announcements often follow Google Play listings, there is a good chance that Motorola could officially take the wraps off this phone soon.

It is also evident that the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a rebranded version of the Motorola X40, which is already on sale in China. For those unaware, the international (non-Chinese and non-American) variant of the phone will be known as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. Motorola has reserved the Edge+ branding specifically for the U.S. market, a practice the company has followed for the past couple of years.