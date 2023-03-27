Lucid Is Recalling Hundreds Of EVs Because The Motors Might Randomly Shut Down

The Lucid Air is a high-performance electric sedan. The Air Dream Edition offers the best range of any EV on the market at 520 miles on a full charge. In 2022, Lucid dealt with a few recall issues, and this one, with an NHTSA report submission date of March 23, 2023, is actually a holdover from a problem identified in 2022. Lucid first became aware of this engine shutdown issue in May 2022 when one of its vehicles was brought to a service center for repair.

The investigation has identified a total of 637 (or roughly 6% of Lucid Air models from years 2022 and 2023) vehicles that are potentially affected by the defect. The problem lies in a part that Lucid calls the contactor. Per the NHTSA recall advisory, "Contactors are electrically activated switches that close at vehicle startup to transfer energy to and from the drive units, and open at vehicle shut down." Sensata Technologies Inc. supplied contactors to Lucid during the affected period, and the two companies worked together to determine the issue.

In a small number of contactors installed in Lucid Air vehicles, the spring force can rise above the threshold required to overcome the magnetic holding force that keeps the contactor closed and working properly while the vehicle is being driven. Under typical conditions when closing, the contactor showcases a single-dip signature in the electrical current. However, in faulty contactors, a double-dip in current takes place. This spring force can lead to an engine shutdown while the vehicle is in use.