Rode Wireless ME Adds A Second Microphone And Gets Twice As Useful: First Look

It's fair to say the original Rode Wireless GO microphones shook up the audio world. Affordable enough for fledgling podcasters and independent video producers to add to their kit bag, but sufficiently flexible and reliable that even the pros were convinced, it's now rare to find a YouTube video that doesn't include the surreptitious black block clipped to someone's shirt or coat. The Wireless GO II followed, with dual channels and a pair of microphone transmitters that also support onboard recording.

Now, Rode is closing up another gap in the offering, by adding a microphone to the receiver, too. The Rode Wireless ME is a two-unit set, with a microphone transmitter and an upgraded receiver. The latter not only pipes in audio from the transmitter into whatever camera or smartphone you're using but also has a microphone itself. The company is pitching it as ideal for interviews, where whoever is3 holding the camera might also want to be heard, as well as for capturing voiceovers.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

A third transmitter can be paired — either another Wireless ME or Wireless GO II unit — for a total of three microphones being captured simultaneously. As before, there's a handy hot shoe-sized clip on the back of each unit — which also slots into the flash mount on most cameras — and Rode uses its 2.4 GHz wireless for over 100m (328 feet) of range.