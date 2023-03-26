5 Of The Most Incredible Corvettes In Ken Lingenfelter's Collection

Corvettes began as two-speed sports cars lacking in 'sportiness.' Chevrolet debuted the vehicle at the 1953 Motorama show and then hastily produced 300 more for consumers, selling only a little over half (183 in total).

By 1962, Chevrolet was phasing out the first generation, but performance and style had come leaps and bounds. The '61 Corvette showcased the car's classic quad taillight layout, and under the hood for 1962, it carried a 5.4L V8 engine that produced 360 horsepower. Now in its eighth generation, the car is a testament to innovation and performance driving.

The Corvette's history coincides with the life and career of Ken Lingenfelter, the son of a GM company man and cousin to John Lingenfelter, a champion NHRA drag racing star with 13 national wins. Ken told Car and Driver in 2018 that he would go into the factory with his dad after dinner to see the flurry of activity and magic of automobile production. "I saw the split-window Corvette in '63 – I was 10 years old," he adds when reminiscing on visits on family days to the Tech Center. "That car did something to me. I know it sounds silly, but it kind of paved the way for the future," he concludes. Today, Ken Lingenfelter owns hundreds of cars, a collection that Automotive Magazine calls "one of the world's largest collections of muscle and performance cars." And it's underpinned by these amazing Corvettes that bring him back to that sense of childish wonder.