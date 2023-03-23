Hidden Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Easter Eggs You'd Probably Never Notice
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a 668-horsepower supercharged V8-powered sedan. There's not a lot that can go wrong with that general combination of factors. It's capable of a 3.4-second zero to 60 mph time and, according to Cadillac, can reach over 200 mph when the prerequisite amount of pedal has reached the metal. The price tag also tops out at $125,980 with all the options checked.
With an over six-figure price tag, one would expect a lot of care to go into the production of the car and that couldn't be more true. Like a DVD menu from the early 2000s, the CT5-V Blackwing is full of Easter eggs and little bits of creative flair. Starting with the powerplant, every Blackwing 6.2-liter V8 is built by hand by Cadillac's team of motor wizards and as such, each and every engine is adorned with a signed plaque from the builder themselves.
The front driver's seat, arguably the most important seating position in a car, features tiny Blackwing branding stitched right into the upholstery in case you ever forgot you were driving a Cadillac-branded rocket. The automaker says more than two dozen small secrets are scattered through the vehicle, though it doesn't reveal them all, wanting drivers to find them instead.
Cadillac's attention to detail
If you opted to forgo the Blackwing's 10-speed automatic transmission and decide to change gears yourself with the help of a six-speed manual, you'll be rewarded with two small laser-etched illustrations behind the steering wheel of both the Milford Proving Ground and GM's Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. The Milford Proving Ground has served as GM's test area for almost a century and the GM Tech Center is where all of GM's engineers work their automotive magic.
Just in case you thought the Caddy couldn't get any more special, GM added more touches to the steering wheel. Embedded right into the carbon fiber is a tiny serialized badge denoting the Blackwing's specific production number. Some of the secrets are more hidden than others, though, with examples including the air strakes' V-series logos that came with the Carbon Fiber 1 option.
The first 250 units of the 2022 model year also feature a couple of special plates that honor the people who built the cars — they're hidden on the B-pillars and sills. Meanwhile, the carbon fiber seat backs feature the same "V" logo that has graced most fast Cadillacs for several years.
Jeep has been known to hide Easter eggs in its cars and Tesla's entire business model revolves around hidden jokes and memes. But it is ever so slightly heartwarming for gearheads to see not only the care and attention put into the Blackwing but also tangible evidence that even a stately and serious brand like Cadillac is capable of having at least a little bit of fun.