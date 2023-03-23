Hidden Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Easter Eggs You'd Probably Never Notice

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a 668-horsepower supercharged V8-powered sedan. There's not a lot that can go wrong with that general combination of factors. It's capable of a 3.4-second zero to 60 mph time and, according to Cadillac, can reach over 200 mph when the prerequisite amount of pedal has reached the metal. The price tag also tops out at $125,980 with all the options checked.

With an over six-figure price tag, one would expect a lot of care to go into the production of the car and that couldn't be more true. Like a DVD menu from the early 2000s, the CT5-V Blackwing is full of Easter eggs and little bits of creative flair. Starting with the powerplant, every Blackwing 6.2-liter V8 is built by hand by Cadillac's team of motor wizards and as such, each and every engine is adorned with a signed plaque from the builder themselves.

The front driver's seat, arguably the most important seating position in a car, features tiny Blackwing branding stitched right into the upholstery in case you ever forgot you were driving a Cadillac-branded rocket. The automaker says more than two dozen small secrets are scattered through the vehicle, though it doesn't reveal them all, wanting drivers to find them instead.