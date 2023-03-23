How To Fix A Mac That Won't Connect To WiFi

As much as we've come to rely on the internet, it can be really frustrating when you can't gain access. This can also be a common problem, unfortunately, with any number of possible causes and cures. It's equally so for PC as well as Apple computers.

Before you go digging through your Mac's menus and system files, don't panic — a dropped or otherwise uncooperative Wi-Fi connection doesn't necessarily mean something's gone wrong. Your network carrier could be experiencing a temporary outage, or something might have caused your router to drop the connection. It's possible that your Mac's settings were changed, either due to another user's actions or because of a recent update. A VPN could be causing some sort of conflict, or it may be as simple as your Wi-Fi settings trying to default to a different connection outside of your location.

Regardless of the reason, there are several tips and tricks you can use to address your broken WiFi connection with a Mac. Some are simple, others take more advanced measures.