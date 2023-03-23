Linus Tech Tips Is The Latest YouTube Channel Getting Elon Musk Bombed By Crypto Scammers

Popular YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips has been hacked by cryptocurrency scammers. The scammers have changed the channel's handle to a Tesla-related name, and are promoting their scam with a live video featuring the company's CEO Elon Musk. The channel formerly known as Linus Tech Tips is currently down, but at the time of writing, there are multiple other channels running the same stream over a presumably hacked account while pretending to be Tesla's official channel.

Linus Tech Tips, which focuses on hardware reviews and other tech content, is one of the most popular channels on YouTube. This is likely why it was targeted, as the people behind the hack would then have an audience of millions to promote their video to.

Two scam videos, which have since been taken down, were posted on the channel: one was titled "OpenAI ChatGPT-4: The Game-Changing AI Technology," and the other had the name "LinusTechTips & Elon Musk Special Crypto Giveaway." Both videos, and the ones currently on YouTube, seem to involve a panel with Elon Musk and Twitter creator Jack Dorsey discussing cryptocurrency.

Linus, the channel's owner, has posted a short video on his own website Floatplane acknowledging the hack and saying he was "on top of it with Google's team now." The popular tech blogger also acknowledged YouTube is looking into hardening their security and preventing this kind of incident from occurring in the future. That's unsurprising, as it's an ongoing problem.