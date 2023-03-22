Mini Says Goodbye To The Clubman With A Final Edition Trim

When the modern iteration of Mini's Clubman launched in 2007, it brought a certain level of quirkiness to the American market. Perhaps best known for its split rear cargo doors, sometimes called "barn doors," the Clubman also had a single backward opening "suicide" door for rear seat passengers only on the passenger side. A heavily revamped Clubman in 2015 nixed the idiosyncratic side door in favor of two regular additional doors for rear-seat passengers. Still, at least the trademark barn doors at the back remained.

Following the sad cancelation of another quirky car, Audi's TT, BMW-owned carmaker Mini just announced that it's killing off the Clubman compact wagon after this year. But not before giving it a proper sendoff with a special version called the Final Edition.

The Final Edition will be available in Nanuq White, Melting Silver, and Enigmatic Black. But the real differentiating detail in this special version is the liberal use of copper trim, which Mini calls "Shimmer Copper." The radiator grill surround and 18" alloy wheels both receive the copper treatment, and prominent copper accent lines run down the sides of the vehicle.

The interior also gets special treatment, with handsome maroon leather sport seats featuring anthracite fabric inserts, contrasting blue piping, and an instrument panel combining sage green and additional shimmer copper accents.