Samsung Reveals Exynos Connect Brand With First Ultra-Wideband Chipset

Pinpointing a Samsung user's exact location is about to get a lot easier, as the company unveils its first ultra-wideband chipset that will be making its way into mobile and vehicular devices sometime in the near future. The new chipset, which has been named the Exynos Connect U100, is capable of staggering accuracy and can determine a device's location within a few inches.

In a statement, Joonsuk Kim, Executive Vice President of the Connectivity Development Team at Samsung Electronics, talked about the possibilities Exynos Connect U100 will bring, saying: "Our Exynos Connect U100 combines sophisticated ranging and positioning capabilities with strong security to enable hyper-connectivity between people and everyday objects, fueling a range of new applications in positioning and location tracking."

The way the chipset is configured makes it particularly adept at tracking objects that are indoors, under a cover, or in other locations that regular GPS tends to struggle with. This ability also opens up new possibilities, particularly in the world of AR and VR. Samsung has dabbled in both before and recently revealed it is partnering with Qualcomm and Google to develop a new AR device. That device might end up going head-to-head with Apple's highly anticipated AR headset, and the Exynos Connect U100 could be one of the things that give it an edge.