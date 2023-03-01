Samsung Is Already Working On A Mixed-Reality Plan To Take On Apple

Mixed-reality devices are starting to become more mainstream smart offerings. Last year, screengrabs indicated that Apple was building a feature referred to as realityOS. Apple, for its part, is still working out development concerns within the chipset for wearable VR and MR devices.

However, the company notes that it supports "the world's largest AR platform, with hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices" already in production. These can be seen in functions like the filtered backgrounds that have appeared in Snapchat and feature manipulation within images captured on Apple device cameras.

Apple is a global leader in building innovative products that consumers are begging for, but Samsung is also a highly capable competitor. In speaking with CNBC at the end of February 2023, Samsung Executive Vice President Patrick Chomet noted that the company was pursuing partnerships with Qualcomm and Alphabet (parent company of Google). The plan looks to remain in a stage of infancy, however, with Samsung still developing a roadmap for its future in the world of mixed-reality.

It's worth noting that Chomet was close-lipped about what this future might look like — whether it's something like the AR glasses platform by Apple, or something else. Similarly, Oculus has experimented with a Passthrough API that allows wearers to see both the virtual world and the real world through the headset. The partnership signed by Samsung, and the increasingly hot market for MR products, could spark significant innovation.