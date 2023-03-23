What The Hulu Error Code RUNUNK 13 Means And Why It's So Frustrating

Error codes aren't world-shattering disasters, but when you're jonesing to watch the latest episode of your favorite series or too exhausted to satisfy your boredom with anything other than a binge session, it can be mighty frustrating. There is one error code in particular that you may happen upon frequently if you're a Hulu user.

The Hulu error code RUNUNK13 shows up quite frequently, and yet its source is shrouded in mystery. For as long as people have submitted reports about it, the only thing we can be certain of about it is that it typically means you won't be able to playback whichever video it is you're craving. When reported at Hulu's official site, a community manager will often mark questions about this error code as "answered," sometimes without further explanation or by followed by prompting frustrated users to create their own topics to complain in.

This code sometimes accompanies a message like "we encountered an error playing this video. Please try restarting the video or select something else to watch." A bit dismissive, sure, but such is the nature of these cryptic errors. And though this specific code is exclusive to Hulu, the problem, in general, isn't.