How To Fix The Most Common Prime Video Error Codes

Coming across random numerical errors on video streaming services is rather vexing, but the woe is a commonplace issue to which Amazon's Prime Video service is no stranger. From playback issues and app update woes to bandwidth shortage hassles and authentication mishaps, there's a whole bunch of problems that raise their head through error codes. On some occasions, you may not see an error code at all.

For example, if the Prime Video app becomes unresponsive without flashing any error message on the screen, or you get a system-level warning from your phone, the only recourse is to close the app. On an iPhone, simply swipe up from the bottom, and then swipe up on the app's card preview to shut it down. On Android phones, you can head to Settings app, find Prime Video, and then select the Force Stop option.

But not everyone watches Prime Video content on a phone, which opens the doors for a whole bunch of issues, ranging from browser security to log-in snags. What follows is a rundown of the most common problems users encounter with Amazon's streaming service and how to resolve them.