How To Fix The Netflix Download Failed Error

Netflix embraced the idea of downloads for offline viewing in 2016, and in the years that have followed, the company has only made the process more convenient. However, it's not without its fair share of limitations and errors that can often prove to be extremely vexing. I've personally found myself without any content to watch on a train, when I opened the app on my tablet, only to be greeted by a download error.

Now, there are different kinds of download restrictions that manifest in the form of coded errors. Plus, not all films and TV shows in Netflix's library are universally available for download. The company attributes this spotty availability to reasons such as content rights being exclusive to another company, the absence of content download terms in licensing deals, cost, popularity, or just local broadcast limitations that can vary from region to region.

This even applies to Netflix originals. "While we may have the rights to offer them for streaming, we may not be able to offer them for download," the company contends. For content that is available for download, you might still come across some local errors that prevent an offline save for the device in your hand. Listed below are some common download errors and how to get around them.