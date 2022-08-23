iPadOS 16 Delay Marks The Beginning Of Independence From iOS

It wasn't too long ago that Apple really had only one operating system for both its smartphones and tablets. The birth of iPadOS — which is still based on iOS, of course — ushered in a new era for the company's tablets, turning iPads into the computing behemoths that they are today. For all intents and purposes, iPadOS is iOS with a different skin and its own set of features, and no one probably begrudged how the two are closely tied together. For some unknown reason, however, Apple seems to be driving a wedge between the two, putting iPadOS on its own separate schedule behind iOS, a simple change that could have significant repercussions for app developers targeting both iPhones and iPads.

There's likely no doubt in people's minds that iPadOS and iOS are siblings. Although the tablet-centric version of iOS has its own distinct character, most would simply consider it a spin rather than something completely different like macOS. Those close associations, however, might soon be cut off, and Apple seems to have plans to grow iPadOS in a slightly different direction.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Apple explained that iPadOS will have its own release schedule starting this year. In fact, iPadOS 16 will launch after iOS 16, confirming earlier rumors of a delay. It's a rather surprising development that might have caught fans and especially developers unawares, and it seems that Cupertino is cooking up something that could make iPadOS diverge a bit more from iOS, at least in marketing the tablet platform.