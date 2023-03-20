The Most Expensive Cars In Miley Cyrus' Collection
Miley Cyrus catapulted back into the spotlight in 2023 with the release of her latest album, "Endless Summer Vacation." It's her eighth studio effort and one that she has called a "love letter to L.A.," according to People. The singer and actress has been a constant presence on the screen and stage since her teenage years, and as a result, her life has constantly been the focus of media attention. She's the product of country music royalty, as Dolly Parton's goddaughter and Billy Ray Cyrus's daughter. It's no wonder why she came up in the entertainment industry so quickly and has enjoyed what will remain a fruitful career.
One point of focus in Cyrus' life is her collection of cars. Early on, cars played a central role in her fame. Her first car was a gift from Smart, the manufacturer of those tiny, boxy two-seaters that still occasionally appear on roadways everywhere. The Smart ForTwo vehicle was gifted to the star when she was just 15 and came with customizations, including vinyl decals reading "Miley: Girls Night Out."
Since then, she's driven a variety of luxury automobiles that are sure to catch the eye of even the casual car enthusiast, including a few Mercedes models, a McLaren, and even a Maserati.
2014 Maserati Quattroporte
Miley Cyrus' Maserati Quattroporte was famously stolen in June 2014. Fortunately for the singer and actor, it turned up a few days later parked on the side of the road, and Cyrus recovered the car. The Quattroporte is one of the most expensive cars adorning her overall collection, costing roughly $140,500.
The vehicle is a staple of luxury Italian craftsmanship. It's a typical sedan build, with four doors and a minimal frame. Yet, the Maserati stamp elevates everything about the car, from its bodywork that includes clean lines and an elegant front grill to the V8 engine tucked beneath the hood.
The vehicle can rocket to a reported top speed of 190 miles per hour with its 3.8L V8 that produces 523 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The Quattroporte uses an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission propelled by a rear-wheel drive configuration. It also achieves a 0-60 time of just 4.6 seconds.
2008 Porsche Cayenne GTS
Miley Cyrus has been known to drive various high-end vehicles, but one of her first was a 2008 Porsche Cayenne GTS. It was a birthday present given to her as she passed her driving test at 16. Her model was customized with a 7-inch touchscreen and Bose surround sound speakers.
The GTS was introduced to the market in 2008 and was wildly successful. The vehicle sat lower to the ground than the Cayenne S model (almost a full inch lower) due to the sport suspension fitted for the model. It came standard with 21-inch alloy wheels, a larger roof spoiler, and wider fenders to bring the car a classic sporty and power-focused look. Cayenne GTSs were given a 4.8L V8 engine with 405 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque through a four-wheel drive configuration.
These engine specs were paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic Tiptronic S six-speed transmission. The GTS could accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in 5 seconds flat and reach a top speed of 157 miles per hour with the manual transmission inclusion (or 156 with the Tiptronic automatic). The Cayenne GTS had a base price of $70,900 in 2008, placing this one squarely within the upper echelon of her garage in both style and cost.
2019 Tesla Model S Plaid
In 2019, Miley Cyrus and her then-boyfriend, Cody Simpson, bought matching Tesla Model S vehicles. Theirs were in the Plaid configuration, sporting upgraded mechanics that help the car reach a top speed of 200 miles per hour and a blistering 1.99 second 0-60 acceleration time. The vehicle also notches a serious EPA estimated range statistic, coming in at 396 miles on a full charge, certainly nothing to scoff at.
The Plaid Model S produces a peak horsepower output of 1,020, massively outperforming the standard model (rated for a peak of 670 horsepower and a 3.1 second 0-60 time). The Model S Plaid uses a tri-motor, all-wheel drive setup with torque vectoring and independent carbon-sleeved rotors to achieve the vehicle's incredible performance statistics.
Of course, the Model S Plaid wouldn't be a Tesla without all the integrated features that come along for the ride, making the driver experience all the more entertaining and efficient. From voice commands to automated driving features like Autopark and Summon, the Model S Plaid is a staple in the crossover between incredibly efficient EV design and luxurious power. With a price tag starting at $96,440, it's undoubtedly one of her more expensive automobiles.
2012 convertible Mercedes-Benz SL 550
Miley Cyrus' Mercedes-Benz SL 550 is a special one on this list. The car was the first she purchased for herself (at 19 years old), and it's a white convertible model showcasing the star's automotive preferences.
Mercedes has been at the forefront of engineering for as long as personal automobiles have been built. The SL 550 sits on the modern end of a long line of other beautiful automotive products designed by the German outlet. Cyrus reportedly purchased hers for $127,000, new. The vehicle includes the iconic lines customary on a Mercedes, and the car may be even more impressive under the hood.
The SL 550 is powered by a 5.5L V8 engine that produces 382 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission augmented by TouchShift manual shifting controls and a rear-wheel drive configuration. This sleek Mercedes-Benz sports a 0-60 acceleration time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed estimate of 183 miles per hour.
2012 McLaren MP4-12C
The McLaren MP4-12C is a true work of art. The car is stunning and utilizes the iconic scissor door design that pushes a door out and then up toward the sky as it's opened. McLaren is a staple of the Formula 1 paddock, and this consumer market vehicle from the manufacturer takes advantage of Formula 1 know-how by incorporating similar technology into the steering wheel and throughout the vehicle's overall engineering. It's a two-seater that's spectacularly engineered for speed and style. Miley Cyrus bought the car while she was still in her teenage years, illuminating her interest in a wide range of automobiles from luxurious and smooth rides to the substantial muscle that can only truly be found in racing DNA.
The 12C comes powered by a 4.0L V8 that produces 616 brake horsepower and can accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds. The engine produces 443 pound-feet of torque and can throttle the car up to a maximum speed of 207 miles per hour. These McLarens start at around $240,000. This makes the MP4-12C Cyrus' most expensive car.
[Featured image by Bryan S via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]