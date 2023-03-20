The Most Expensive Cars In Miley Cyrus' Collection

Miley Cyrus catapulted back into the spotlight in 2023 with the release of her latest album, "Endless Summer Vacation." It's her eighth studio effort and one that she has called a "love letter to L.A.," according to People. The singer and actress has been a constant presence on the screen and stage since her teenage years, and as a result, her life has constantly been the focus of media attention. She's the product of country music royalty, as Dolly Parton's goddaughter and Billy Ray Cyrus's daughter. It's no wonder why she came up in the entertainment industry so quickly and has enjoyed what will remain a fruitful career.

One point of focus in Cyrus' life is her collection of cars. Early on, cars played a central role in her fame. Her first car was a gift from Smart, the manufacturer of those tiny, boxy two-seaters that still occasionally appear on roadways everywhere. The Smart ForTwo vehicle was gifted to the star when she was just 15 and came with customizations, including vinyl decals reading "Miley: Girls Night Out."

Since then, she's driven a variety of luxury automobiles that are sure to catch the eye of even the casual car enthusiast, including a few Mercedes models, a McLaren, and even a Maserati.