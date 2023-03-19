The Bizarre Trait Many Of Guy Fieri's Cars Have In Common

Guy Fieri's favorite color is yellow. He dyes his hair yellow-blonde, and the king of food entertainment has more yellow cars in his impressive collection than any other color. Although his style is funny, a bit eccentric, and distinctly charismatic, Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, including being an Emmy Award-winning television presenter, an author, and a restaurateur. He owns restaurants in California and in big cities such as New York, Las Vegas, and Pittsburgh.

Fieri got his start on Food Network's "Food Network Star," and has appeared on numerous shows. He was crowned the winner of season two. However, his best-known program is "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." The show is a tribute to the 1950s when big-finned cars roamed the roads, and "greasy-spoon" diners were a favorite hangout. He told Food Network, "My parents were into macrobiotic cooking — vegetarian, nondairy, whole grains, no red meat. I started cooking when I was 10 because I just couldn't eat that stuff." Now his show often features food high in calories and low in nutritional content that many people love, such as chili burgers that ooze with cheese and anything with gravy on it.

Guy Fieri has been the dominant food entertainment personality for more than a decade, and he has assembled an extraordinary collection of his favorite cars in the process, many of them classic muscle cars. However, he also appreciates state-of-the-art automobile engineering and the unparalleled elegance of a high-performance supercar.