The Martin B-26G Marauder: America's Advanced WWII Bomber With A Bad Reputation

Warfare demands technological advancement. Just as numbers, intelligence and tactics can make all the difference, so too can the brilliant minds charged with developing and maintaining a technological edge over foes.

World War Two was and remains the biggest war humanity has ever seen. For the Allied and Axis Powers, the vast and various theaters of battles meant grappling with new challenges. It wasn't a matter just of sheer power or force of numbers, but of logistics too: all that might count for nothing if it can't reach where it needs to be, after all. The era saw some fascinating tech, such as the Allies' Harley-Davidson.

The science of aviation in particular took enormous leaps forward, as aircraft that could travel the necessary distance to far-away targets became crucial for operations. One innovative bomber that emerged during the conflict was the U.S. Air Force's Martin B-26 Marauder. As the name suggests, it was a powerhouse indeed (like the gigantic, lesser-known Convair B-36 Peacemaker), but rather notorious too.