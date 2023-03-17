You Can Honk Your Tesla Horn To Save Dashcam Clips - Here's How

A few years ago, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla implemented a handy shortcut to save potentially important footage from your vehicle's forward-facing dashcam. But if you're new to Tesla ownership, you might not even be aware of this feature, called "Save on Honk."

Like some other features such as "Joe Mode," pressing the horn button to save dashcam footage was suggested to Tesla CEO Elon Musk via Twitter. Musk issued a simple reply of "Yeah, makes sense." But lo and behold, six weeks later, the suggested feature was added to Tesla's Holiday 2019 software update.

Yeah, makes sense — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2019

Mere days after the software update, Save on Honk proved its usefulness when a Tesla driver recorded a hammer — which presumably fell off a work truck and onto the highway — flying through the air and shattering the windshield of his Model 3. Dashcam footage can also be used to capture hit-and-run accidents, driving under the influence or other erratic behavior, and even pedestrians or cyclists acting in a dangerous or unsafe manner.

Pressing the horn button will permanently save the prior 10 minutes of dashcam footage, but Tesla owners do need to take a few preemptive steps before the feature is ready to use.