Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, And The First Devices To Use It Launch This Month

Qualcomm has introduced its latest upper mid-range mobile SoC, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, which succeeds the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC that arrived last year. The latest mobile chip from Qualcomm is based on the same 4nm fabrication processor as its predecessor, but this one features a faster Prime Kryo CPU based on ARM's Cortex-X2 core clocked at 2.9 GHz. There are also a trio of performance cores ticking at 2.49 GHz and a cluster of four efficiency cores to handle less demanding tasks. The chipmaker says its latest offering delivers up to 50% performance gain over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, while the upgraded Adreno GPU offers a notable 2x boost at graphics-intensive tasks.

To enhance the gaming performance, the company is also throwing in some Snapdragon Elite Gaming tricks such as Adreno Frame Motion Engine and Volumetric Rendering. There's also support for Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS), which automatically adjusts the resolution based on focus-specific on-screen content while playing games to offer the best visual experience. The souped-up AI engine is claimed to be twice as fast and up to 40% more power efficient this time around. Upgrades have also been made in the charging and connectivity department. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 peaked at Quick Charge 4+, while the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC enables Quick Charge 5, which is said to go from zero to 50% battery juice in just five minutes.