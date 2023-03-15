Samsung Releases New A-Series Phones In Lovable Pastel Colors
Samsung is expanding its lineup of affordable mid-range phones will the addition of two new members — the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. Both these phones offer some iterative upgrades over their respective predecessors, but what really stands about these two phones is their design.
Both new models borrow heavily from the flagship Galaxy S23 and its Plus variant. Over at the back of the Galaxy A54 and A34, you get the same floating lens design as seen on the Galaxy S23. Surprisingly, these phones even surpass the Galaxy S23 with their peppy color palette. Plus, both run Android 13, and will get the next four major Android OS upgrades.
The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 both come in "Awesome Lime," "Awesome Graphite," "Awesome Violet" and "Awesome White," and "Awesome Silver" trims. The Galaxy A54 5G will be up for preorders in the U.S. starting on March 30, carrying a price tag of $450, and will release on April 6.
Samsung is also offering up to $250 off with trade-in and will also bundle the noise-canceling Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for just $50 with preorder units. In Southeast Asia and select European markets, this duo of brightly colored Galaxy devices will be available starting March 6.
Neat looks, great specs, and impressive update policy
For $450, the Galaxy A54 offers a robust set of specifications. There's a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a modern hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera.
At the back is a 50-megapixel main snapper, sitting alongside a 12-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide photography, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Selfie-takers have been provided a 32-megapixel sensor at the front, while a 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on. You get up to 8 GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage, but the best part is that the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.
Just like the Galaxy A54 5G, the Galaxy A34 also offers a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. The only difference is that this one embraces the teardrop notch design for hosting the front camera.
You get a 48-megapixel main camera that does 4-in-1 pixel binning to deliver 12-megapixel photos by default, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The octa-core processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage (with microSD expansion capability), alongside a fairly large 5,000 mAh battery keeps the lights on.