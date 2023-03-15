Samsung Releases New A-Series Phones In Lovable Pastel Colors

Samsung is expanding its lineup of affordable mid-range phones will the addition of two new members — the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. Both these phones offer some iterative upgrades over their respective predecessors, but what really stands about these two phones is their design.

Both new models borrow heavily from the flagship Galaxy S23 and its Plus variant. Over at the back of the Galaxy A54 and A34, you get the same floating lens design as seen on the Galaxy S23. Surprisingly, these phones even surpass the Galaxy S23 with their peppy color palette. Plus, both run Android 13, and will get the next four major Android OS upgrades.

The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 both come in "Awesome Lime," "Awesome Graphite," "Awesome Violet" and "Awesome White," and "Awesome Silver" trims. The Galaxy A54 5G will be up for preorders in the U.S. starting on March 30, carrying a price tag of $450, and will release on April 6.

Samsung is also offering up to $250 off with trade-in and will also bundle the noise-canceling Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for just $50 with preorder units. In Southeast Asia and select European markets, this duo of brightly colored Galaxy devices will be available starting March 6.